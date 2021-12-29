Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings All times Central

Conf Overall

East Division

W-L W-L

Michigan 8-1 12-1

Ohio State 8-1 10-2

Michigan State 7-2 10-2

Penn State 4-5 7-5

Maryland 3-6 7-6

Rutgers 2-7 5-7

Indiana 0-9 2-10

Conf Overall

West Division

W-L W-L

Iowa 7-2 10-3

Wisconsin 6-3 8-4

Minnesota 6-3 9-4

Purdue 6-3 8-4

Illinois 4-5 5-7

Northwestern 1-8 3-9

Nebraska 1-9 3-10

Saturday, Nov. 20 games

Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Purdue 32, Northwestern 14

Penn State 28, Rutgers 0

Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Minnesota 35, Indiana 14

Friday, Nov. 26 game

Iowa 28, Nebraska 21

Saturday, Nov. 27 games

Michigan 42, Ohio State 27

Maryland 40, Rutgers 16

Michigan State 30, Penn State 27

Illinois 47, Northwestern 14

Purdue 44, Indiana 7

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13

Saturday, Dec. 4

Big Ten Championship: Michigan 42, Iowa 3

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Thursday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl: Purdue vs. Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Peach Bowl: Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State.

Friday Dec. 31

Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl: Arkansas vs. Penn State, 11 a.m.

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

