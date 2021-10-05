Cutout football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

East Division`W-L`W-L

Michigan State`2-0`5-0

Penn State`2-0`5-0

Michigan`2-0`5-0

Ohio State`2-0`4-1

Maryland`1-1`4-1

Rutgers`0-2`3-2

Indiana`0-2`2-3

`Conf`Overall

West Division`W-L`W-L

Iowa`2-0`5-0

Purdue`1-1`3-2

Minnesota`1-1`3-2

Nebraska`1-2`3-3

Illinois`1-2`2-4

Northwestern`0-2`2-3

Wisconsin`0-2`1-3

Saturday, Sept. 25, games

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

Penn State 38, Villanova 17

Purdue 13, Illinois 9

Michigan 20, Rutgers 13

Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Maryland 37, Kent State 16

Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20, OT

Ohio State 59, Akron 7

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31 

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Iowa 51, Maryland 14

Saturday, Oct. 2 games

Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17

Illinois 24, Charlotte 14

Minnesota 20, Purdue 13

Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13

Penn State 24, Indiana 0

Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31

Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7

