Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
East Division`W-L`W-L
Michigan State`2-0`5-0
Penn State`2-0`5-0
Michigan`2-0`5-0
Ohio State`2-0`4-1
Maryland`1-1`4-1
Rutgers`0-2`3-2
Indiana`0-2`2-3
`Conf`Overall
West Division`W-L`W-L
Iowa`2-0`5-0
Purdue`1-1`3-2
Minnesota`1-1`3-2
Nebraska`1-2`3-3
Illinois`1-2`2-4
Northwestern`0-2`2-3
Wisconsin`0-2`1-3
Saturday, Sept. 25, games
Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10
Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13
Northwestern 35, Ohio 6
Penn State 38, Villanova 17
Purdue 13, Illinois 9
Michigan 20, Rutgers 13
Iowa 24, Colorado State 14
Maryland 37, Kent State 16
Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20, OT
Ohio State 59, Akron 7
Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31
Friday, Oct. 1 games
Iowa 51, Maryland 14
Saturday, Oct. 2 games
Michigan 38, Wisconsin 17
Illinois 24, Charlotte 14
Minnesota 20, Purdue 13
Ohio State 52, Rutgers 13
Penn State 24, Indiana 0
Michigan State 48, Western Kentucky 31
Nebraska 56, Northwestern 7
