COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Michigan State‘4-0‘7-0

Michigan‘4-0‘7-0

Ohio State‘4-0‘6-1

Penn State‘2-2‘5-2

Maryland‘1-3‘4-4

Rutgers‘0-4‘3-4

Indiana‘0-4‘2-5

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘3-1‘6-1

Minnesota‘3-1‘5-2

Purdue‘2-2‘4-3

Wisconsin‘2-2‘4-3

Illinois‘2-3‘3-5

Northwestern‘1-3‘3-4

Nebraska‘1-4‘3-5

Saturday, Oct. 23 games

Illinois 20, Penn State 18, 9 OT's

Michigan 33, Northwestern 7

Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13

Minnesota 34, Maryland 16

Ohio State 54, Indiana 7

Saturday, Oct. 30 games

Michgian at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

