COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Michigan State‘4-0‘7-0
Michigan‘4-0‘7-0
Ohio State‘4-0‘6-1
Penn State‘2-2‘5-2
Maryland‘1-3‘4-4
Rutgers‘0-4‘3-4
Indiana‘0-4‘2-5
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘3-1‘6-1
Minnesota‘3-1‘5-2
Purdue‘2-2‘4-3
Wisconsin‘2-2‘4-3
Illinois‘2-3‘3-5
Northwestern‘1-3‘3-4
Nebraska‘1-4‘3-5
Saturday, Oct. 23 games
Illinois 20, Penn State 18, 9 OT's
Michigan 33, Northwestern 7
Wisconsin 30, Purdue 13
Minnesota 34, Maryland 16
Ohio State 54, Indiana 7
Saturday, Oct. 30 games
Michgian at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
