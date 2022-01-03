COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings All times Central
Conf Overall
East Division
W-L W-L
Michigan 8-1 12-2
Ohio State 8-1 11-2
Michigan State 7-2 11-2
Penn State 4-5 7-6
Maryland 3-6 7-6
Rutgers 2-7 5-7
Indiana 0-9 2-10
Conf Overall
West Division
W-L W-L
Iowa 7-2 10-3
Wisconsin 6-3 9-4
Minnesota 6-3 9-4
Purdue 6-3 9-4
Illinois 4-5 5-7
Northwestern 1-8 3-9
Nebraska 1-9 3-10
Saturday, Nov. 20 games
Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7
Purdue 32, Northwestern 14
Penn State 28, Rutgers 0
Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Michigan 59, Maryland 18
Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
Minnesota 35, Indiana 14
Friday, Nov. 26 game
Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Saturday, Nov. 27 games
Michigan 42, Ohio State 27
Maryland 40, Rutgers 16
Michigan State 30, Penn State 27
Illinois 47, Northwestern 14
Purdue 44, Indiana 7
Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 13
Saturday, Dec. 4
Big Ten Championship: Michigan 42, Iowa 3
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Thursday, Dec. 30
Music City Bowl: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45, OT
Peach Bowl: Michigan State 31, Pittsburgh 21
Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin 20,. Arizona State 13
Friday Dec. 31
Orange Bowl: Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Rose Bowl: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
