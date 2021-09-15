COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
East Division`W-L`W-L
Michigan State`1-0`2-0
Penn State`1-0`2-0
Ohio State`1-0`1-1
Maryland`0-0`2-0
Michigan`0-0`2-0
Rutgers`0-0`2-0
Indiana`0-1`1-1
`Conf`Overall
West Division`W-L`W-L
Iowa`1-0`2-0
Illinois`1-0`1-2
Purdue`0-0`2-0
Nebraska`0-1`2-1
Minnesota`0-1`1-1
Northwestern`0-1`1-1
Wisconsin`0-1`1-1
Saturday, Sept 11
Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6
Oregon 35, Ohio State 28
Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14
Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7
Purdue 49, Connecticut 0
Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3
Penn State 44, Ball State 13
Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7
Maryland 62, Howard 0
Indiana 56, Idaho 14
Michigan 31, Washington 10
Friday, Sept. 17
Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Nebraska at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.
Cincinnati at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Northern Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, noon
Purdue at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
Kent State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.
Delaware at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 3 p.m.
Auburn at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.