Cutout football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

East Division`W-L`W-L

Michigan State`1-0`2-0

Penn State`1-0`2-0

Ohio State`1-0`1-1

Maryland`0-0`2-0

Michigan`0-0`2-0

Rutgers`0-0`2-0

Indiana`0-1`1-1

`Conf`Overall

West Division`W-L`W-L

Iowa`1-0`2-0

Illinois`1-0`1-2

Purdue`0-0`2-0

Nebraska`0-1`2-1

Minnesota`0-1`1-1

Northwestern`0-1`1-1

Wisconsin`0-1`1-1

Saturday, Sept 11

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6

Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Purdue 49, Connecticut 0

Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

Penn State 44, Ball State 13

Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7

Maryland 62, Howard 0

Indiana 56, Idaho 14

Michigan 31, Washington 10

Friday, Sept. 17

Maryland at Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Nebraska at Oklahoma, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Northern Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Miami (Fla.), 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, noon

Purdue at Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

Kent State at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.

Delaware at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you