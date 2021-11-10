COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘6-0‘8-1
Michigan State‘5-1‘8-1
Michigan‘5-1‘8-1
Penn State‘3-3‘6-3
Maryland‘2-4‘5-4
Rutgers‘1-5‘4-5
Indiana‘0-6‘2-7
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘4-2‘7-2
Minnesota‘4-2‘6-3
Purdue‘4-2‘6-3
Wisconsin‘4-2‘6-3
Illinois‘3-4‘4-6
Northwestern‘1-5‘3-6
Nebraska‘1-6‘3-7
Saturday, Nov. 6 games
Illinois 14, Minnesota 6
Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17
Purdue 40, Michigan State 29
Penn State 31, Maryland 14
Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3
Iowa 17, Northwestern 12
Michigan 29, Indiana 7
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.