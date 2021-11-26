COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘8-0‘10-1
Michigan‘7-1‘10-1
Michigan State‘6-2‘9-2
Penn State‘4-4‘7-4
Maryland‘2-6‘5-6
Rutgers‘2-6‘5-6
Indiana‘0-8‘2-9
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘7-2‘8-2
Wisconsin‘6-2‘8-3
Minnesota‘5-3‘7-4
Purdue‘5-3‘7-4
Illinois‘3-5‘4-7
Northwestern‘1-7‘3-8
Nebraska‘1-8‘3-9
Saturday, Nov. 20 games
Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7
Purdue 32, Northwestern 14
Penn State 28, Rutgers 0
Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Michigan 59, Maryland 18
Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
Minnesota 35, Indiana 14
Friday, Nov. 26 game
Iowa 28, Nebraska 21
Saturday, Nov. 27 games
Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
