Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

Conf Overall

East Division

W-L W-L

Penn State 1-0 2-0

Indiana 1-0 2-0

Michigan 0-0 2-0

Ohio State 0-0 2-0

Michigan State 0-0 2-0

Maryland 0-0 2-0

Rutgers 0-0 2-0

Conf Overall

West Division

W-L W-L

Northwestern 1-0 1-1

Minnesota 0-0 2-0

Iowa 0-0 1-1

Wisconsin 0-0 1-1

Illinois 0-1 2-1

Purdue 0-1 1-1

Nebraska 0-1 1-2

Saturday, Sept. 10

Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10

Duke 31, Northwestern 23

Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12

Penn State 446, Ohio 10

Maryland 56, Charlotte 21

Washington State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois 24, Virginia 3

Iowa State 10, Iowa 7

Michigan State 52, Akron 0

Purdue 56, Indiana State 0

Rutgers 66, Rutgers 7

Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42

Indiana 35, Idaho 22

Michigan 56, Hawaii 10

Saturday, Sept. 17

Connecticut at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m.

Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Temple, 1 p.m.

New Mexico State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

