COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
Conf Overall
East Division
W-L W-L
Penn State 1-0 2-0
Indiana 1-0 2-0
Michigan 0-0 2-0
Ohio State 0-0 2-0
Michigan State 0-0 2-0
Maryland 0-0 2-0
Rutgers 0-0 2-0
Conf Overall
West Division
W-L W-L
Northwestern 1-0 1-1
Minnesota 0-0 2-0
Iowa 0-0 1-1
Wisconsin 0-0 1-1
Illinois 0-1 2-1
Purdue 0-1 1-1
Nebraska 0-1 1-2
Saturday, Sept. 10
Minnesota 62, Western Illinois 10
Duke 31, Northwestern 23
Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
Penn State 446, Ohio 10
Maryland 56, Charlotte 21
Washington State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois 24, Virginia 3
Iowa State 10, Iowa 7
Michigan State 52, Akron 0
Purdue 56, Indiana State 0
Rutgers 66, Rutgers 7
Georgia Southern 45, Nebraska 42
Indiana 35, Idaho 22
Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
Saturday, Sept. 17
Connecticut at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Southern Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Syracuse, 11 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Temple, 1 p.m.
New Mexico State at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Auburn, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.