COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Ohio State 5-0 5-0

Indiana 5-0 5-0

Penn State 3-3 3-3

Maryland 1-2 1-2

Michigan 1-3 1-3

Rutgers 2-5 2-5

Michigan State 1-5 1-5

West Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Northwestern 5-1 5-1

Iowa 5-2 5-2

Wisconsin 3-2 3-2

Purdue 2-2 2-2

Nebraska 3-4 3-4

Minnesota 2-4 2-4

Illinois 2-6 2-6

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Wake Forest, 11 a.m.

Friday, Jan., 1

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern vs. Auburn, noon

Sugar Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 2

Outback Bowl: Indiana vs. Ole Miss, 11:30 a.m.

Fiesta Bowl: Iowa vs. Oregon, 3 p.m.

