Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Penn State 2-0 5-0

Michigan 2-0 5-0

Ohio State 2-0 5-0

Indiana 1-1 3-2

Maryland 1-1 4-1

Rutgers 0-2 3-2

Michigan State 0-2 2-3

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Illinois 1-1 5-1

Minnesota 1-1 4-1

Iowa 1-1 3-2

Purdue 1-1 3-2

Nebraska 1-1 2-3

Northwestern 1-1 1-4

Wisconsin 0-2 2-3

Saturday, Oct. 1 games

Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Purdue 20, Minnesota 10

Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Penn State 17, Northwestern 7

Maryland 27, Michigan State 13

Nebraska 35, Indiana 21

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

