college
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Big Ten Conference Standings All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Penn State 1-0 4-0
Michigan 1-0 4-0
Ohio State 1-0 4-0
Indiana 1-0 3-1
Maryland 0-1 3-1
Rutgers 0-1 3-1
Michigan State 0-1 2-2
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Minnesota 1-0 4-0
Northwestern 1-0 1-3
Iowa 1-0 3-1
Illinois 0-1 4-1
Wisconsin 0-1 2-2
Purdue 0-1 2-2
Nebraska 0-1 1-3
Saturday, Oct. 1 games
Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
