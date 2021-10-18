Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Michigan State‘4-0‘7-0

Michigan‘3-0‘6-0

Ohio State‘3-0‘5-1

Penn State‘2-1‘5-1

Maryland‘1-2‘4-3

Rutgers‘0-4‘3-4

Indiana‘0-3‘2-4

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘3-1‘6-1

Purdue‘2-1‘4-2

Minnesota‘2-1‘4-2

Wisconsin‘1-2‘3-3

Northwestern‘1-2‘3-3

Illinois‘1-3‘2-5

Nebraska‘1-4‘3-5

Saturday, Oct. 16 games

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7 

Michigan State 20, Indiana 15 

Purdue 24, Iowa 7

Wisconsin 20, Army 14

Saturday, Oct. 23 games

Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you