‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Michigan State‘4-0‘7-0
Michigan‘3-0‘6-0
Ohio State‘3-0‘5-1
Penn State‘2-1‘5-1
Maryland‘1-2‘4-3
Rutgers‘0-4‘3-4
Indiana‘0-3‘2-4
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘3-1‘6-1
Purdue‘2-1‘4-2
Minnesota‘2-1‘4-2
Wisconsin‘1-2‘3-3
Northwestern‘1-2‘3-3
Illinois‘1-3‘2-5
Nebraska‘1-4‘3-5
Saturday, Oct. 16 games
Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23
Northwestern 21, Rutgers 7
Michigan State 20, Indiana 15
Purdue 24, Iowa 7
Wisconsin 20, Army 14
Saturday, Oct. 23 games
Illinois at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
