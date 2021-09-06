Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

East Division`W-L`W-L

Michigan State`1-0`1-0

Ohio State`1-0`1-0

Penn State`1-0`1-0

Maryland`0-0`1-0

Michigan`0-0`1-0

Rutgers`0-0`1-0

Indiana`0-1`0-1

`Conf`Overall

West Division`W-L`W-L

Iowa`1-0`1-0

Illinois`1-0`1-1

Purdue`0-0`1-0

Nebraska`0-1`1-1

Minnesota`0-1`0-1

Northwestern`0-1`0-1

Wisconsin`0-1`0-1

Saturday, Aug. 28

Illinois 30, Nebraska 22

Thursday, Sept. 2

Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31

Friday, Sept. 3

Michigan State 38, Northwestern 21

Saturday, Sept. 4

Rutgers 61, Temple 14

Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14

Nebraska 52, Fordham 7

Penn State 16, Wisconsin 10

Maryland 30, West Virginia 24

Iowa 34, Indiana 6

Purdue 30, Oregon State 21

UTSA 37, Illinois 30

Saturday, Sept 11

Illinois at Virginia, 10 a.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Indiana State at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Oregon at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Connecticut, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Ball State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Howard at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you