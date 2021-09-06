COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
East Division`W-L`W-L
Michigan State`1-0`1-0
Ohio State`1-0`1-0
Penn State`1-0`1-0
Maryland`0-0`1-0
Michigan`0-0`1-0
Rutgers`0-0`1-0
Indiana`0-1`0-1
`Conf`Overall
West Division`W-L`W-L
Iowa`1-0`1-0
Illinois`1-0`1-1
Purdue`0-0`1-0
Nebraska`0-1`1-1
Minnesota`0-1`0-1
Northwestern`0-1`0-1
Wisconsin`0-1`0-1
Saturday, Aug. 28
Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
Thursday, Sept. 2
Ohio St. 45, Minnesota 31
Friday, Sept. 3
Michigan State 38, Northwestern 21
Saturday, Sept. 4
Rutgers 61, Temple 14
Michigan 47, Western Michigan 14
Nebraska 52, Fordham 7
Penn State 16, Wisconsin 10
Maryland 30, West Virginia 24
Iowa 34, Indiana 6
Purdue 30, Oregon State 21
UTSA 37, Illinois 30
Saturday, Sept 11
Illinois at Virginia, 10 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Indiana State at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Oregon at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Youngstown State at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Ball State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 7 p.m.
