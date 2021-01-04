COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Ohio State 5-0 6-0

Indiana 5-0 5-1

Penn State 3-3 3-3

Maryland 1-2 1-2

Michigan 1-3 1-3

Rutgers 2-5 2-5

Michigan State 1-5 1-5

West Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Northwestern 5-1 6-1

Iowa 5-2 5-2

Wisconsin 3-2 4-2

Purdue 2-2 2-2

Nebraska 3-4 3-4

Minnesota 2-4 2-4

Illinois 2-6 2-6

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

Friday, Jan., 1

Citrus Bowl: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Sugar Bowl: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

Saturday, Jan. 2

Outback Bowl: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Monday, Jan. 11

College Football Playoff Championship: Ohio State vs. Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you