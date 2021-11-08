COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘6-0‘8-1

Michigan State‘5-1‘8-1

Michigan‘5-1‘8-1

Penn State‘3-3‘6-3

Maryland‘2-4‘5-4

Rutgers‘1-5‘4-5

Indiana‘0-6‘2-7

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘4-2‘7-2

Minnesota‘4-2‘6-3

Purdue‘4-2‘6-3

Wisconsin‘4-2‘6-3

Illinois‘3-4‘4-6

Northwestern‘1-5‘3-6

Nebraska‘1-6‘3-7

Saturday, Nov. 6 games

Illinois 14, Minnesota 6

Ohio State 26, Nebraska 17

Purdue 40, Michigan State 29

Penn State 31, Maryland 14 

Wisconsin 52, Rutgers 3

Iowa 17, Northwestern 12 

Michigan 29, Indiana 7 

