COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Michigan State‘3-0‘6-0
Michigan‘3-0‘6-0
Ohio State‘3-0‘5-1
Penn State‘2-1‘5-1
Maryland‘1-2‘4-3
Rutgers‘0-3‘3-3
Indiana‘0-2‘2-3
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘3-0‘6-0
Purdue‘1-1‘3-2
Minnesota‘1-1‘3-2
Wisconsin‘1-2‘2-3
Nebraska‘1-3‘3-4
Illinois‘1-3‘2-5
Northwestern‘0-2‘2-3
Saturday, Oct. 16 games
Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
