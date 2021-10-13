Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Michigan State‘3-0‘6-0

Michigan‘3-0‘6-0

Ohio State‘3-0‘5-1

Penn State‘2-1‘5-1

Maryland‘1-2‘4-3

Rutgers‘0-3‘3-3

Indiana‘0-2‘2-3

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘3-0‘6-0

Purdue‘1-1‘3-2

Minnesota‘1-1‘3-2

Wisconsin‘1-2‘2-3

Nebraska‘1-3‘3-4

Illinois‘1-3‘2-5

Northwestern‘0-2‘2-3

Saturday, Oct. 16 games

Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

