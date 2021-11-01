COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Michigan State‘5-0‘8-0

Ohio State‘5-0‘7-1

Michigan‘4-1‘7-1

Penn State‘2-3‘5-3

Maryland‘2-3‘5-4

Rutgers‘1-4‘4-4

Indiana‘0-5‘2-6

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Minnesota‘4-1‘6-2

Iowa‘3-2‘6-2

Purdue‘3-2‘5-3

Wisconsin‘3-2‘5-3

Illinois‘2-4‘3-6

Northwestern‘1-4‘3-5

Nebraska‘1-5‘3-6

Saturday, Oct. 30 games

Michigan State 37, Michigan 33

Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7

Rutgers 20, Illinois 14

Maryland 38, Indiana 35 

Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14 

Purdue 28, Nebraska 23

Ohio State 33, Penn State 24

Saturday, Nov. 6 games

Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

