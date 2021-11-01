COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Michigan State‘5-0‘8-0
Ohio State‘5-0‘7-1
Michigan‘4-1‘7-1
Penn State‘2-3‘5-3
Maryland‘2-3‘5-4
Rutgers‘1-4‘4-4
Indiana‘0-5‘2-6
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Minnesota‘4-1‘6-2
Iowa‘3-2‘6-2
Purdue‘3-2‘5-3
Wisconsin‘3-2‘5-3
Illinois‘2-4‘3-6
Northwestern‘1-4‘3-5
Nebraska‘1-5‘3-6
Saturday, Oct. 30 games
Michigan State 37, Michigan 33
Wisconsin 27, Iowa 7
Rutgers 20, Illinois 14
Maryland 38, Indiana 35
Minnesota 41, Northwestern 14
Purdue 28, Nebraska 23
Ohio State 33, Penn State 24
Saturday, Nov. 6 games
Illinois at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
