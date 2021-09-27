Cutout football

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

East Division`W-L`W-L

Michigan State`2-0`4-0

Penn State`1-0`4-0

Michigan`1-0`4-0

Ohio State`1-0`3-1

Maryland`0-0`3-0

Rutgers`0-1`3-1

Indiana`0-1`2-2

`Conf`Overall

West Division`W-L`W-L

Iowa`1-0`4-0

Purdue`1-0`3-1

Illinois`1-2`1-4

Minnesota`0-1`2-2

Northwestern`0-1`1-2

Wisconsin`0-1`1-2

Nebraska`0-2`2-3

Saturday, Sept. 25, games

Bowling Green 14, Minnesota 10

Notre Dame 41, Wisconsin 13

Northwestern 35, Ohio 6

Penn State 38, Villanova 17

Purdue 13, Illinois 9

Michigan 20, Rutgers 13

Iowa 24, Colorado State 14

Maryland 37, Kent State 16

Michigan State 23, Nebraska 20, OT

Ohio State 59, Akron 7

Indiana 33, Western Kentucky 31 

Friday, Oct. 1 games

Iowa at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2 games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Charlotte at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

