Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘8-0‘10-1
Michigan‘7-1‘10-1
Michigan State‘6-2‘9-2
Penn State‘4-4‘7-4
Maryland‘2-6‘5-6
Rutgers‘2-6‘5-6
Indiana‘0-8‘2-9
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘6-2‘7-2
Wisconsin‘6-2‘8-3
Minnesota‘5-3‘7-4
Purdue‘5-3‘7-4
Illinois‘3-5‘4-7
Northwestern‘1-7‘3-8
Nebraska‘1-7‘3-8
Saturday, Nov. 20 games
Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7
Purdue 32, Northwestern 14
Penn State 28, Rutgers 0
Iowa 33, Illinois 23
Michigan 59, Maryland 18
Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
Minnesota 35, Indiana 14
Friday, Nov. 26 game
Iowa at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 27 games
Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
