Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘8-0‘10-1

Michigan‘7-1‘10-1

Michigan State‘6-2‘9-2

Penn State‘4-4‘7-4

Maryland‘2-6‘5-6

Rutgers‘2-6‘5-6

Indiana‘0-8‘2-9

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘6-2‘7-2

Wisconsin‘6-2‘8-3

Minnesota‘5-3‘7-4

Purdue‘5-3‘7-4

Illinois‘3-5‘4-7

Northwestern‘1-7‘3-8

Nebraska‘1-7‘3-8

Saturday, Nov. 20 games

Ohio State 56, Michigan State 7

Purdue 32, Northwestern 14

Penn State 28, Rutgers 0

Iowa 33, Illinois 23

Michigan 59, Maryland 18

Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Minnesota 35, Indiana 14

Friday, Nov. 26 game

Iowa at Nebraska, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27 games

Ohio State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

