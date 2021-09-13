COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

`Conf`Overall

East Division`W-L`W-L

Michigan State`1-0`2-0

Penn State`1-0`2-0

Ohio State`1-0`1-1

Maryland`0-0`2-0

Michigan`0-0`2-0

Rutgers`0-0`2-0

Indiana`0-1`1-1

`Conf`Overall

West Division`W-L`W-L

Iowa`1-0`2-0

Illinois`1-0`1-2

Purdue`0-0`2-0

Nebraska`0-1`2-1

Minnesota`0-1`1-1

Northwestern`0-1`1-1

Wisconsin`0-1`1-1

Saturday, Sept 11

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6

Oregon 35, Ohio State 28

Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14

Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7

Purdue 49, Connecticut 0

Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3

Penn State 44, Ball State 13

Iowa 27, Iowa State 17

Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7

Maryland 62, Howard 0

Indiana 56, Idaho 14

Michigan 31, Washington 10

