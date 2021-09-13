COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
`Conf`Overall
East Division`W-L`W-L
Michigan State`1-0`2-0
Penn State`1-0`2-0
Ohio State`1-0`1-1
Maryland`0-0`2-0
Michigan`0-0`2-0
Rutgers`0-0`2-0
Indiana`0-1`1-1
`Conf`Overall
West Division`W-L`W-L
Iowa`1-0`2-0
Illinois`1-0`1-2
Purdue`0-0`2-0
Nebraska`0-1`2-1
Minnesota`0-1`1-1
Northwestern`0-1`1-1
Wisconsin`0-1`1-1
Saturday, Sept 11
Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Northwestern 24, Indiana State 6
Oregon 35, Ohio State 28
Michigan State 42, Youngstown State 14
Rutgers 17, Syracuse 7
Purdue 49, Connecticut 0
Nebraska 28, Buffalo 3
Penn State 44, Ball State 13
Iowa 27, Iowa State 17
Wisconsin 34, Eastern Michigan 7
Maryland 62, Howard 0
Indiana 56, Idaho 14
Michigan 31, Washington 10
