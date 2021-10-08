Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Michigan State‘2-0‘5-0

Penn State‘2-0‘5-0

Michigan‘2-0‘5-0

Ohio State‘2-0‘4-1

Maryland‘1-1‘4-1

Rutgers‘0-2‘3-2

Indiana‘0-2‘2-3

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Iowa‘2-0‘5-0

Purdue‘1-1‘3-2

Minnesota‘1-1‘3-2

Nebraska‘1-2‘3-3

Illinois‘1-2‘2-4

Northwestern‘0-2‘2-3

Wisconsin‘0-2‘1-3

Saturday, Oct. 9 games

Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 games

Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Army at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

