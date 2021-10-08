COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Michigan State‘2-0‘5-0
Penn State‘2-0‘5-0
Michigan‘2-0‘5-0
Ohio State‘2-0‘4-1
Maryland‘1-1‘4-1
Rutgers‘0-2‘3-2
Indiana‘0-2‘2-3
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Iowa‘2-0‘5-0
Purdue‘1-1‘3-2
Minnesota‘1-1‘3-2
Nebraska‘1-2‘3-3
Illinois‘1-2‘2-4
Northwestern‘0-2‘2-3
Wisconsin‘0-2‘1-3
Saturday, Oct. 9 games
Maryland at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16 games
Nebraska at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Army at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
