Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

Conf Overall

East Division

W-L W-L

Penn State 1-0 4-0

Michigan 1-0 4-0

Ohio State 1-0 4-0

Indiana 1-0 3-1

Maryland 0-1 3-1

Rutgers 0-1 3-1

Michigan State 0-1 2-2

Conf Overall

West Division

W-L W-L

Minnesota 1-0 4-0

Northwestern 1-0 1-3

Iowa 1-0 3-1

Illinois 0-1 4-1

Wisconsin 0-1 2-2

Purdue 0-1 2-2

Nebraska 0-1 1-3

Thursday, Sept, 22

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Saturday, Sept. 24

Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Penn State 33, Central Michigan 14

Minnesota 34, Michigan State 7

Cincinnati 45, Indiana 24

Iowa 27, Rutgers 10

Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

Miami 17, Northwestern 14

Purdue 28, Florida Atlantic 26

Saturday, Oct. 1 games

Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Minnesota, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

