NCAA Football
All Times CDT BIG TEN CONFERENCE East
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rutgers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Illinois 1 0 30 22 1 0 30 22
Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nebraska 0 1 22 30 0 1 22 30
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Purdue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday’s Games
Illinois 30, Nebraska 22
Thursday’s Games
Temple at Rutgers, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
W. Michigan at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Fordham at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Purdue, 6 p.m.
UTSA at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Illinois at Virginia, 10 a.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota, 11 a.m.
Indiana St. at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Oregon at Ohio St., 11 a.m.
Youngstown St. at Michigan St., 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Purdue at Uconn, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Penn St., 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa St., 3:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Howard at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Michigan, 7 p.m.
