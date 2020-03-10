WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;16-2;26-4
Maryland;16-2;28-4
Iowa;14-4;23-7
Indiana;13-5;24-8
Rutgers;11-7;22-9
Ohio State;11-7;20-12
Michigan;10-8;21-11
Michigan State;9-9;16-14
Purdue;8-10;18-14
Nebraska;7-11;17-13
Minnesota;5-13;16-14
Wisconsin;3-15;12-19
Illinois;2-16;11-19
Penn State;1-17;7-23
Saturday, Feb. 29
Northwestern 75, Illinois 58
Ohio State 77, Purdue 56
Sunday, March 1
Rutgers 78, Iowa 74
Indiana 78, Michigan 60
Michigan State 99, Penn State 80
Maryland 99, Minnesota 44
BIG TEN TOURNAMENT
Wednesday, March 4
Game 1 — Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55
Game 2 — Minnesota 85, Penn State 65
Thursday, March 5
Game 3 — Purdue 72, Michigan State 63
Game 4 — Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55
Game 5 — Michigan 81, Nebraska 75
Game 6 — Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56
Friday, March 6
Game 7 — Maryland 74, Purdue 62
Game 8 — Indiana 78, Rutgers 60
Game 9 — Michigan 67, Northwestern 59
Game 10 — Ohio State 87, Iowa 66
Saturday, March 7
Game 11 — Maryland 66, Indiana 51
Game 12 — Ohio State 66, Michigan 60
Sunday, March 8
Championship Game — Maryland 82, Ohio State 65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.