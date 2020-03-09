WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Northwestern;16-2;26-4

Maryland;16-2;28-4

Iowa;14-4;23-7

Indiana;13-5;24-8

Rutgers;11-7;22-9

Ohio State;11-7;20-12

Michigan;10-8;21-11

Michigan State;9-9;16-14

Purdue;8-10;18-14

Nebraska;7-11;17-13

Minnesota;5-13;16-14

Wisconsin;3-15;12-19

Illinois;2-16;11-19

Penn State;1-17;7-23

Saturday, Feb. 29

Northwestern 75, Illinois 58

Ohio State 77, Purdue 56

Sunday, March 1

Rutgers 78, Iowa 74

Indiana 78, Michigan 60

Michigan State 99, Penn State 80

Maryland 99, Minnesota 44

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

Wednesday, March 4

Game 1 — Wisconsin 71, Illinois 55

Game 2 — Minnesota 85, Penn State 65

Thursday, March 5

Game 3 — Purdue 72, Michigan State 63

Game 4 — Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 55

Game 5 — Michigan 81, Nebraska 75

Game 6 — Ohio State 77, Minnesota 56

Friday, March 6

Game 7 — Maryland 74, Purdue 62

Game 8 — Indiana 78, Rutgers 60

Game 9 — Michigan 67, Northwestern 59

Game 10 — Ohio State 87, Iowa 66

Saturday, March 7

Game 11 — Maryland 66, Indiana 51

Game 12 — Ohio State 66, Michigan 60

Sunday, March 8

Championship Game — Maryland  82, Ohio State 65

