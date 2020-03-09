Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.