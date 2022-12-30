COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
x-Michigan 9-0 13-0
Ohio State 8-1 11-1
Penn State 7-2 10-2
Maryland 4-5 8-5
Michigan State 3-6 5-7
Indiana 2-7 4-8
Rutgers 1-8 4-8
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
x-Purdue 6-3 8-5
Illinois 5-4 8-4
Iowa 5-4 7-5
Minnesota 5-4 9-4
Wisconsin 4-5 7-6
Nebraska 3-6 4-8
Northwestern 1-8 1-11
x-clinched division
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin 24,. Oklahoma State 17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, N.C. State 12
Saturday, Dec. 31
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m.
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, 7 p.m.
Monday, Jan, 2, 2023
Reliaquest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, noon
Rose Bowl Game: Penn State vs. Utah, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.