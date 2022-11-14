Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 7-0 10-0

Ohio State 7-0 10-0

Penn State 5-2 7-2

Maryland 3-4 6-4

Michigan State 3-4 5-5

Indiana 1-6 3-7

Rutgers 1-7 4-7

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Illinois 4-3 8-3

Purdue 4-3 6-4

Wisconsin 3-3 4-5

Iowa 4-3 6-4

Minnesota 4-3 5-3

Nebraska 3-5 4-7

Northwestern 1-6 1-9

Saturday, Nov. 12

Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Michigan State 27, Rutgers 21

Michigan 34, Nebraska 3

Penn State 30, Maryland 0

Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10

Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3

Saturday, Nov. 19

Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

