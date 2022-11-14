COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 7-0 10-0
Ohio State 7-0 10-0
Penn State 5-2 7-2
Maryland 3-4 6-4
Michigan State 3-4 5-5
Indiana 1-6 3-7
Rutgers 1-7 4-7
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Illinois 4-3 8-3
Purdue 4-3 6-4
Wisconsin 3-3 4-5
Iowa 4-3 6-4
Minnesota 4-3 5-3
Nebraska 3-5 4-7
Northwestern 1-6 1-9
Saturday, Nov. 12
Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Michigan State 27, Rutgers 21
Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
Penn State 30, Maryland 0
Iowa 24, Wisconsin 10
Minnesota 31, Northwestern 3
Saturday, Nov. 19
Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
