Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 8-0 11-0

Ohio State 8-0 11-0

Penn State 6-2 9-2

Maryland 3-5 6-5

Michigan State 3-5 5-6

Indiana 2-6 4-7

Rutgers 1-7 4-7

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Purdue 5-3 7-4

Wisconsin 4-3 6-5

Iowa 5-4 7-5

Illinois 4-4 7-4

Minnesota 4-4 7-4

Nebraska 3-6 4-8

Northwestern 1-7 1-10

Saturday, Nov. 19

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Indiana 39, Michigan State 31, 2 OT

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, 3 p.m.

