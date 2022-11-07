COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 6-0 9-0
Ohio State 6-0 9-0
Penn State 4-2 8-2
Maryland 3-3 6-3
Michigan State 2-4 4-5
Indiana 1-5 3-6
Rutgers 1-6 4-6
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Illinois 4-2 8-2
Purdue 3-3 5-4
Wisconsin 3-3 4-4
Minnesota 3-3 4-3
Iowa 3-3 5-4
Nebraska 3-4 4-6
Northwestern 1-5 1-8
Saturday, Nov. 5
Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13
Iowa 24, Purdue 3
Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10
Penn State 45, Indiana 14
Michigan State 23, Illinois 15
Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
Saturday, Nov. 12
Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.
