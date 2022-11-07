Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 6-0 9-0

Ohio State 6-0 9-0

Penn State 4-2 8-2

Maryland 3-3 6-3

Michigan State 2-4 4-5

Indiana 1-5 3-6

Rutgers 1-6 4-6

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Illinois 4-2 8-2

Purdue 3-3 5-4

Wisconsin 3-3 4-4

Minnesota 3-3 4-3

Iowa 3-3 5-4

Nebraska 3-4 4-6

Northwestern 1-5 1-8

Saturday, Nov. 5

Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13

Iowa 24, Purdue 3

Wisconsin 23, Maryland 10 

Penn State 45, Indiana 14 

Michigan State 23, Illinois 15

Michigan 52, Rutgers 17

Saturday, Nov. 12

Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

