COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 8-0 11-0
Ohio State 8-0 11-0
Penn State 6-2 9-2
Maryland 3-5 6-5
Michigan State 3-5 5-6
Indiana 2-6 4-7
Rutgers 1-7 4-7
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Purdue 5-3 7-4
Iowa 5-3 7-4
Wisconsin 4-3 6-5
Illinois 4-4 7-4
Minnesota 4-4 7-4
Nebraska 2-6 3-8
Northwestern 1-7 1-10
Saturday, Nov. 19
Michigan 19, Illinois 17
Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14
Purdue 17, Northwestern 9
Indiana 39, Michigan State 31, 2 OT
Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
Penn State 55, Rutgers 10
Iowa 13, Minnesota 10
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, 3 p.m.
