Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 8-0 11-0

Ohio State 8-0 11-0

Penn State 6-2 9-2

Maryland 3-5 6-5

Michigan State 3-5 5-6

Indiana 2-6 4-7

Rutgers 1-7 4-7

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Purdue 5-3 7-4

Iowa 5-3 7-4

Wisconsin 4-3 6-5

Illinois 4-4 7-4

Minnesota 4-4 7-4

Nebraska 2-6 3-8

Northwestern 1-7 1-10

Saturday, Nov. 19

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Indiana 39, Michigan State 31, 2 OT

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, 3 p.m.

