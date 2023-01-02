Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

x-Michigan 9-0 13-1

Ohio State 8-1 11-2

Penn State 7-2 11-2

Maryland 4-5 8-5

Michigan State 3-6 5-7

Indiana 2-7 4-8

Rutgers 1-8 4-8

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

x-Purdue 6-3 8-6

Illinois 5-4 8-5

Iowa 5-4 8-5

Minnesota 5-4 9-4

Wisconsin 4-5 7-6

Nebraska 3-6 4-8

Northwestern 1-8 1-11

x-clinched division

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin 24,. Oklahoma State 17

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, N.C. State 12

Saturday, Dec. 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU 51, Michigan 45

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Monday, Jan, 2, 2023

Reliaquest Bowl: Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU 63, Purdue 7

Rose Bowl Game: Penn State 35, Utah 21

