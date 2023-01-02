COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
x-Michigan 9-0 13-1
Ohio State 8-1 11-2
Penn State 7-2 11-2
Maryland 4-5 8-5
Michigan State 3-6 5-7
Indiana 2-7 4-8
Rutgers 1-8 4-8
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
x-Purdue 6-3 8-6
Illinois 5-4 8-5
Iowa 5-4 8-5
Minnesota 5-4 9-4
Wisconsin 4-5 7-6
Nebraska 3-6 4-8
Northwestern 1-8 1-11
x-clinched division
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin 24,. Oklahoma State 17
Thursday, Dec. 29
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota 28, Syracuse 20
Friday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, N.C. State 12
Saturday, Dec. 31
TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa 21, Kentucky 0
CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU 51, Michigan 45
CFP Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41
Monday, Jan, 2, 2023
Reliaquest Bowl: Mississippi State 19, Illinois 10.
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU 63, Purdue 7
Rose Bowl Game: Penn State 35, Utah 21
