BigTenLogo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

x-Michigan 9-0 13-0

Ohio State 8-1 11-1

Penn State 7-2 10-2

Maryland 4-5 7-5

Michigan State 3-6 5-7

Indiana 2-7 4-8

Rutgers 1-8 4-8

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

x-Purdue 6-3 8-5

Illinois 5-4 8-4

Iowa 5-4 7-5

Minnesota 5-4 8-4

Wisconsin 4-5 7-6

Nebraska 3-6 4-8

Northwestern 1-8 1-11

x-clinched division

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin 24,. Oklahoma State 17

Thursday, Dec. 29

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. N.C. State, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

CFP Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.

CFP Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan, 2, 2023

Reliaquest Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 11 a.m.

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: LSU vs. Purdue, noon

Rose Bowl Game: Penn State vs. Utah, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video