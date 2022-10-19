Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 4-0 7-0

Ohio State 3-0 6-0

Penn State 2-1 5-1

Maryland 2-2 5-2

Indiana 1-3 3-4

Michigan State 1-3 3-4

Rutgers 0-4 3-4

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Illinois 3-1 7-1

Purdue 3-1 5-2

Nebraska 3-2 4-4

Minnesota 1-2 4-2

Iowa 1-2 3-3

Northwestern 1-2 1-5

Wisconsin 1-3 3-4

Saturday, Oct. 15

Michigan 41, Penn State 17

Illinois 26, Minnesota 14

Maryland 38, Indiana 33

Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (2 OT)

Purdue 43, Nebraska 37

Saturday, Oct. 22

Iowa at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

