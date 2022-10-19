COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 4-0 7-0
Ohio State 3-0 6-0
Penn State 2-1 5-1
Maryland 2-2 5-2
Indiana 1-3 3-4
Michigan State 1-3 3-4
Rutgers 0-4 3-4
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Illinois 3-1 7-1
Purdue 3-1 5-2
Nebraska 3-2 4-4
Minnesota 1-2 4-2
Iowa 1-2 3-3
Northwestern 1-2 1-5
Wisconsin 1-3 3-4
Saturday, Oct. 15
Michigan 41, Penn State 17
Illinois 26, Minnesota 14
Maryland 38, Indiana 33
Michigan State 34, Wisconsin 28 (2 OT)
Purdue 43, Nebraska 37
Saturday, Oct. 22
Iowa at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
