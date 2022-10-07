COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Penn State 2-0 5-0
Michigan 2-0 5-0
Ohio State 2-0 5-0
Indiana 1-1 3-2
Maryland 1-1 4-1
Michigan State 0-2 2-3
Rutgers 0-3 3-3
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Nebraska 2-1 3-3
Illinois 1-1 5-1
Minnesota 1-1 4-1
Iowa 1-1 3-2
Purdue 1-1 3-2
Northwestern 1-1 1-4
Wisconsin 0-2 2-3
Saturday, Oct. 1 games
Michigan 27, Iowa 14
Purdue 20, Minnesota 10
Illinois 34, Wisconsin 10
Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
Penn State 17, Northwestern 7
Maryland 27, Michigan State 13
Nebraska 35, Indiana 21
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
Saturday, Oct. 8
Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
