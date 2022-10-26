Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 4-0 7-0

Ohio State 4-0 7-0

Penn State 3-1 6-1

Maryland 3-2 6-2

Indiana 1-4 3-5

Michigan State 1-3 3-4

Rutgers 1-4 4-4

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Illinois 3-1 7-1

Purdue 3-2 5-3

Nebraska 3-2 4-4

Wisconsin 2-3 3-4

Minnesota 1-3 4-3

Iowa 1-3 3-4

Northwestern 1-3 1-6

Saturday, Oct. 22

Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Rutgers 24, Indiana 17

Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24

Maryland 31, Northwestern 24

Penn State 45, Minnesota 17

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video