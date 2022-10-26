COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 4-0 7-0
Ohio State 4-0 7-0
Penn State 3-1 6-1
Maryland 3-2 6-2
Indiana 1-4 3-5
Michigan State 1-3 3-4
Rutgers 1-4 4-4
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Illinois 3-1 7-1
Purdue 3-2 5-3
Nebraska 3-2 4-4
Wisconsin 2-3 3-4
Minnesota 1-3 4-3
Iowa 1-3 3-4
Northwestern 1-3 1-6
Saturday, Oct. 22
Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Rutgers 24, Indiana 17
Wisconsin 35, Purdue 24
Maryland 31, Northwestern 24
Penn State 45, Minnesota 17
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.
Illinois at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
