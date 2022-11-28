Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

x-Michigan 9-0 12-0

Ohio State 8-1 11-1

Penn State 7-2 10-2

Maryland 4-5 7-5

Michigan State 3-6 5-7

Indiana 2-7 4-8

Rutgers 1-8 4-8

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

x-Purdue 6-3 8-4

Illinois 5-4 8-4

Iowa 5-4 7-5

Minnesota 5-4 8-4

Wisconsin 4-5 6-6

Nebraska 3-6 4-8

Northwestern 1-8 1-11

x-clinched division

Saturday, Nov. 19

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Indiana 39, Michigan State 31, 2 OT

Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Penn State 55, Rutgers 10

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska 24, Iowa 17

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

Maryland 37, Rutgers 0

Illinois 41,Northwestern 3

Purdue 30, Indiana 16

Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 16

Penn State 35, Michigan State 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.

