COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
x-Michigan 9-0 12-0
Ohio State 8-1 11-1
Penn State 7-2 10-2
Maryland 4-5 7-5
Michigan State 3-6 5-7
Indiana 2-7 4-8
Rutgers 1-8 4-8
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
x-Purdue 6-3 8-4
Illinois 5-4 8-4
Iowa 5-4 7-5
Minnesota 5-4 8-4
Wisconsin 4-5 6-6
Nebraska 3-6 4-8
Northwestern 1-8 1-11
x-clinched division
Saturday, Nov. 19
Michigan 19, Illinois 17
Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14
Purdue 17, Northwestern 9
Indiana 39, Michigan State 31, 2 OT
Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
Penn State 55, Rutgers 10
Iowa 13, Minnesota 10
Friday, Nov. 25
Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
Saturday, Nov. 26
Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
Maryland 37, Rutgers 0
Illinois 41,Northwestern 3
Purdue 30, Indiana 16
Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 16
Penn State 35, Michigan State 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Big Ten Championship: Purdue vs. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.