Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 5-0 8-0

Ohio State 5-0 8-0

Penn State 3-2 6-2

Maryland 3-2 6-2

Indiana 1-4 3-5

Michigan State 1-4 3-5

Rutgers 1-5 4-5

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Illinois 4-1 8-1

Purdue 3-2 5-3

Nebraska 3-3 4-5

Wisconsin 2-3 3-4

Minnesota 2-3 3-3

Iowa 2-3 4-4

Northwestern 1-4 1-7

Saturday, Oct. 29

Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0

Illinois 26, Nebraska 9

Iowa 33, Northwestern 13

Michigan 29, Michigan State 7

Saturday, Nov. 5

Ohio State at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

