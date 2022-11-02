COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 5-0 8-0
Ohio State 5-0 8-0
Penn State 3-2 6-2
Maryland 3-2 6-2
Indiana 1-4 3-5
Michigan State 1-4 3-5
Rutgers 1-5 4-5
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Illinois 4-1 8-1
Purdue 3-2 5-3
Nebraska 3-3 4-5
Wisconsin 2-3 3-4
Minnesota 2-3 3-3
Iowa 2-3 4-4
Northwestern 1-4 1-7
Saturday, Oct. 29
Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
Minnesota 31, Rutgers 0
Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
Iowa 33, Northwestern 13
Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
Saturday, Nov. 5
Ohio State at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
