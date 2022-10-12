COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Michigan 3-0 6-0
Ohio State 3-0 6-0
Penn State 2-0 5-0
Indiana 1-2 3-3
Maryland 1-2 4-2
Michigan State 0-3 2-4
Rutgers 0-4 3-4
West Division
Conf Overall
W-L W-L
Nebraska 3-1 4-3
Illinois 2-1 6-1
Purdue 2-1 4-2
Minnesota 1-1 4-1
Iowa 1-2 3-3
Wisconsin 1-2 3-3
Northwestern 1-2 1-5
Friday, Oct. 7
Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13
Saturday, Oct. 8
Michigan 31, Indiana 10
Purdue 31, Maryland 29
Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7
Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
Illinois 9, Iowa 6
Saturday, Oct. 15
Penn State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 3 p.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.