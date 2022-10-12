Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Michigan 3-0 6-0

Ohio State 3-0 6-0

Penn State 2-0 5-0

Indiana 1-2 3-3

Maryland 1-2 4-2

Michigan State 0-3 2-4

Rutgers 0-4 3-4

West Division

Conf Overall

W-L W-L

Nebraska 3-1 4-3

Illinois 2-1 6-1

Purdue 2-1 4-2

Minnesota 1-1 4-1

Iowa 1-2 3-3

Wisconsin 1-2 3-3

Northwestern 1-2 1-5

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska 14, Rutgers 13

Saturday, Oct. 8

Michigan 31, Indiana 10

Purdue 31, Maryland 29

Wisconsin 42, Northwestern 7

Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Illinois 9, Iowa 6

Saturday, Oct. 15

Penn State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 3 p.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

