MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Wisconsin;14-6;21-10

Maryland;13-6;23-7

Michigan State;13-6;21-9

Illinois;12-7;20-10

Ohio State;11-8;21-9

Iowa;11-8;20-10

Penn State;11-9;21-10

Rutgers;11-9;20-11

Michigan;10-9;19-11

Indiana;9-11;19-12

Purdue;9-11;16-15

Minnesota;7-12;13-16

Northwestern;3-17;8-22

Nebraska;2-17;7-23

Tuesday, March 3

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

Purdue 77, Iowa 68

Wednesday, March 4

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

Thursday, March 5

Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

Ohio State 71, Illinois 63

Saturday, March 7

Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56

Rutgers 71, Purdue 68, OT

Northwestern 80, Penn State 69

Sunday, March 8

Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, noon

Ohio State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

