MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Wisconsin;14-6;21-10
Maryland;13-6;23-7
Michigan State;13-6;21-9
Illinois;12-7;20-10
Ohio State;11-8;21-9
Iowa;11-8;20-10
Penn State;11-9;21-10
Rutgers;11-9;20-11
Michigan;10-9;19-11
Indiana;9-11;19-12
Purdue;9-11;16-15
Minnesota;7-12;13-16
Northwestern;3-17;8-22
Nebraska;2-17;7-23
Tuesday, March 3
Rutgers 78, Maryland 67
Michigan State 79, Penn State 71
Purdue 77, Iowa 68
Wednesday, March 4
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
Thursday, March 5
Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Ohio State 71, Illinois 63
Saturday, March 7
Wisconsin 60, Indiana 56
Rutgers 71, Purdue 68, OT
Northwestern 80, Penn State 69
Sunday, March 8
Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, noon
Ohio State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
