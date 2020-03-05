MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Maryland;13-6;23-7

Michigan State;13-6;21-9

Wisconsin;13-6;20-10

Illinois;12-7;20-10

Ohio State;11-8;21-9

Penn State;11-8;21-9

Iowa;11-8;20-10

Michigan;10-9;19-11

Rutgers;10-9;19-11

Indiana;9-10;19-11

Purdue;9-10;16-14

Minnesota;7-12;13-16

Northwestern;2-17;7-22

Nebraska;2-17;7-23

Tuesday, March 3

Rutgers 78, Maryland 67

Michigan State 79, Penn State 71

Purdue 77, Iowa 68

Wednesday, March 4

Indiana 72, Minnesota 67

Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48

Thursday, March 5

Michigan 82, Nebraska 58

Ohio State 71, Illinois 63

Saturday, March 7

Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota, noon

Ohio State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.

