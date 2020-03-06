MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Maryland;13-6;23-7
Michigan State;13-6;21-9
Wisconsin;13-6;20-10
Illinois;12-7;20-10
Ohio State;11-8;21-9
Penn State;11-8;21-9
Iowa;11-8;20-10
Michigan;10-9;19-11
Rutgers;10-9;19-11
Indiana;9-10;19-11
Purdue;9-10;16-14
Minnesota;7-12;13-16
Northwestern;2-17;7-22
Nebraska;2-17;7-23
Tuesday, March 3
Rutgers 78, Maryland 67
Michigan State 79, Penn State 71
Purdue 77, Iowa 68
Wednesday, March 4
Indiana 72, Minnesota 67
Wisconsin 63, Northwestern 48
Thursday, March 5
Michigan 82, Nebraska 58
Ohio State 71, Illinois 63
Saturday, March 7
Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Penn State at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Michigan at Maryland, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, noon
Ohio State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.