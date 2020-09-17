Big Ten football will begin play in a little more than a month.
Last week, Penn State coach James Franklin said he and other conference coaches need around four weeks to prepare.
The announcement Wednesday of an October start to the football season means teams can start preparing right away.
“As far as I understand, our athletes will be able to start practice immediately,” said Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, a member of the Big Ten’s Return to Football task force. “And that’s what we’re talking about right now about how many hours. … Actually, it would be more than three weeks of preparation if we’re going to play on (October) 23rd and 24th.”
Big Ten teams have been allotted 12-hour activity periods during their hiatus following an Aug. 11 shutdown.
Penn State over the last month has used five-day practice weeks with Wednesdays for special teams. Franklin was one of many league coaches who questioned the timing of the Big Ten’s postponement. On Wednesday, he was finally able to give the well-received news to his players.
“As a leader, you want to be able to provide answers to the parents, to the players, and I didn’t have a whole lot,” he said Wednesday. “I think the other thing is to keep everybody driving toward a vision and toward a plan, and now we have that.”
Without spring practices, a spring game and under unconventional circumstances this summer, Penn State will debut four new assistants in offensive line coach Phil Trautwein, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and defensive line coach John Scott Jr. in October.
The staff will have to jell with players quickly ahead of the new season.
“It’s going to be a blend of what they did great at Minnesota, and obviously, we did some good things, as well,” Franklin said of his new offense under Ciarrocca. “Kirk and I were able to have a lot of really in-depth conversations before him taking the job to make sure we’re on the same page.”
Minnesota, too, will usher in a new offensive coordinator following Ciarrocca’s departure. The Golden Gophers hired Mike Sanford Jr. in January. Last month, Minnesota standout wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced he would opt out of the upcoming football season because of coronavirus concerns.
Minnesota last year went 11-2 en route to winning the Outback Bowl in the second year under coach P.J. Fleck.
“We only have three or four practices in the spring to find out the characteristics of this football team,” Fleck said Wednesday. “When you watch a lot of successful teams … each year they might have a different team, a different character, and they find new, unique ways to win games.”
Indiana football Tom Allen noticed a different energy on the field during a seven-on-seven workout Wednesday morning. IU’s players had already learned of the Big Ten’s decision to return to football through leaks on social media.
“You could tell pretty quickly there was a different bounce in their step,” Allen said. “They’re just excited. It’s just hard to be training to something that you are even not that sure what this is as far as the date. Was it going to be November? Was it going to be even going to be as late as January? Was it even going to happen at all?”
Allen said in his opinion, the Big Ten’s plan is safe for players. Allen said IU plans to start daily antigen testing Thursday, close to two weeks before daily COVID-19 testing will be provided by the conference on Sept. 30.
“When you look at the medical plan that’s been put in place, the thoroughness of it is impressive,” Allen said. “The daily testing piece, the rapid antigen testing that we’re now requiring, it’s a game changer. It’s completely changed from where we’re at five weeks ago. We didn’t even have that in place and weren’t planning to have that in place.”
With an Oct. 23 or 24 start date, Allen said the challenge will be getting players prepared over the next five weeks for games. He said he’s already talked to coaches around the country who are currently playing to gauge the level of contact and ramping back up during fall camp. Plans are in place to transition a 12-hour practice program into a 20-hour practice week by the start of next week.
“We’ve got to be smart,” Allen said. “Our guys haven’t been going full bore as far for practice. We’ve been doing what we’ve been allowed to do, but it’s not the same as being out there every single day practicing, so we’ve got to be able to ramp that back up slowly.”
Another challenge will be getting through nine games in nine weeks once the season starts and accounting for the potential loss of players due to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests. Players who test positive will have to sit out a minimum of 21 days. Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said he feels playing nine games in nine weeks, despite the risks, is achievable.
“As coaches, you might get a bye week every now and then, but sometimes you really don’t want to lose that momentum and that schedule you have weekly in order to play football,” Brohm said. “Of course, if you have injuries, yes, it’s going to affect you, but if you can keep guys healthy to a certain extent, let’s go play nine straight weeks and see how it measures out.”
Brohm said it will be important for players to stay diligent away from the field as well to avoid unnecessary team-wide outbreaks that could cause potential forfeits. Team positivity rates of more than 5% will result in stopping practice for seven days until those rates decrease.
“We’re hopeful we can get every game in our schedule, like every other team is, but I do know it’s going to be some stringent guidelines that we’re going to have to follow,” Brohm said. “We’re going to have to do a great job outside the facility to make sure we don’t exceed that in order to play football.”
