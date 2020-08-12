CHAMPAIGN — The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
That’s probably the best way to sum up nearly a week’s worth of practice for coach Lovie Smith and the Illinois Fighting Illini football team.
On Tuesday afternoon, following the squad’s fifth practice in helmets only, the Big Ten Conference announced that the presidents and chancellors of the 14-member institutions had decided to postpone all fall sports (football, volleyball, cross country, field hockey and soccer). The league was looking into other options, including a possible spring season.
“We’re practicing football right now,’’ said Smith on Saturday. “If things change and they say it’s the spring, we’ll look forward to the spring.’’
And he reiterated that point just hours before the Big Ten announcement.
“Nothing has changed in these last couple days from when we initially started,” he said. “If we get more information that says we shouldn’t play ball and that it’s dangerous for us to play ball, then we shouldn’t play ... if you have guys who are tested daily like we are and everybody’s tested negative, why not continue to do what we’re doing?’’
After the league’s decision was made official on Tuesday, Smith had a virtual meeting with his team, giving them the option of going home or staying on campus and working out. The team will get back together at the start of classes (Aug. 24) at which time they will have practice schedule that conforms to the NCAA 20-hour rule.
“The discussions that led to the decision to postpone fall sports were as frank and honest as they were difficult,” Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones said. “We recognize the intense disappointment this will bring to our student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff and fans. But as important as collegiate athletic competition is to the Big Ten university experience, the health and safety of our students, staff, faculty and campus community must be our priority. There are just too many unknowns with COVID-19 today and the future continues to be just as unclear as it was months ago. We feel this decision offers the best way to maximize the safety of everyone involved. But that doesn’t make it any easier to hear for any of us who love sports.”
This is now the second consecutive season that has been wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic as the NCAA cancelled all spring sports on March 12.
“My heart hurts for our student-athletes and coaches,” said Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman. “Over these last months, countless people, including our student-athletes, coaches, sports medicine professionals, and so many other staff members have worked tirelessly to give our teams the best chance to compete this fall. Our people have done everything we have asked of them, which makes today’s decision so disappointing. The bar set here at the University of Illinois for testing and the return-to-play protocol is second-to-none, and I am proud of our progress.
“Unfortunately, despite best efforts on our campus and across the conference, the remaining unknowns and uncertainties stemming from COVID-19 ultimately proved insurmountable. The health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and our community must drive our decisions. We will support our student-athletes as they deal with the emotions stemming from today’s decision. We continue to work with the Big Ten on future plans as we move forward with returning our student-athletes to classes and training.’’
Season ticket holders for Illinois football who ‘opted in’’ for the 2020 season will continue to receive season tickets. Questions regarding tickets should be directed to illinitickets@illinois.edu or by calling the Illinois Ticket Office at 866-455-4641.
