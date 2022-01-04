MINNEAPOLIS — The Illinois Fighting Illini improved to 10-3 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten Conference with a 76-53 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Tuesday night.
Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn recorded his eighth double-double of the season and his 36th of his career with 29 points and 10 rebounds.
Other players for the Illini in double figures included Jacob Grandison with 11 and Alfonso Plummer with 10.
Illinois, playing for the first time since the Braggin' Rights game against Missouri on Dec. 22, used 12 players in the contest with only super senior Da'Monte Williams playing more than 30 minutes.
Top scorers for Minnesota, which falls to 10-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten, were Eric Curry and Jamison Battle with 10 each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.