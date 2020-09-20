CHAMPAIGN — For the third time in the past 12 months, the Big Ten Conference has announced a schedule for the 2020 football season. And hopefully, the third time is a charm.
The Illinois Fighting Illini, coming off a 6-7 season which included a trip to Redbox Bowl, will open the abbreviated season with a trip to Madison, Wis., to face the Wisconsin Badgers. The date of the game will either be Friday, Oct. 23, or most likely, Saturday, Oct. 24.
A year ago, Illinois upset sixth-rated Wisconsin, 24-23, on a game-winning field goal by James McCourt.
The eight-game, conference-only schedule for the Fighting Illini will then return to Memorial Stadium in Champaign for week 2 contest against the Purdue Boilermakers. Illinois defeated Purdue 24-6 a year ago in West Lafayette, Ind.
The other home games for Illinois will Minnesota in Week 3, Ohio State in Week 6 and Iowa in Week 7, while the Fighting Illini will have road games against Rutgers for Week 4, Nebraska in Week 5 and they end the regular season at Northwestern for Week 8.
The actual final game will be played during the Big Ten Champions Week with the matchups to be determined by seeding in each division.
Actual dates, including Friday games, along with television selections and game times will be determined and announced at a later time.
The 2020 season will be the latest start to an Illinois football season in the 131-year history of the program. The latest start previous to this year was in 1907 when Illinois lost to the University of Chicago 42-6 on Oct. 19, 1907.
On Wednesday when the Big Ten announced its plans for a 2020 fall football season, the league mandated no public sales of tickets would be allowed during the season and that only families of players and staff, along with working personnel, would be allowed in the stadiums.
Illinois Premium Seating and season-ticket holders will have their prior ticket payments automatically rolled over into a credit to be applied toward the 2021 season tickets. These same patrons may also choose to have their prior ticket payments used as a donation to the I Fund or have the ability to receive a full refund. The Illinois Ticket Office and Premium Seating Office will soon be sending further communication to these groups. All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to renew their season ticket locations for the 2021 season in the spring of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.