CAYUGA, Ind. — Attica coaches warned their defensive backs all game about staying alert.
North Vermillion’s methodical single-wing offense was carving up small chunks of yards here and there as the Falcons were driving for a potential game-winning score.
With less than a minute remaining and the Falcons facing a second down-and-8 from the Ramblers 26, North Vermillion quarterback Carter Edney went for a possible game-winning touchdown pass to Eli Peaslee but Attica sophomore Zeb Shonkwiler recovered in time to intercept the pass on his own 1-yard like with 36.3 seconds remaining.
Shonkwiler’s interception preserved a 22-19 victory for the Red Ramblers on Friday night in a Wabash River Conference contest at Gibson Field.
“We kept telling them to stay awake and luckily we did,’’ said Attica coach Theron Schmid. “They only attempted like five or six passes, but our guys in the defensive secondary stayed into the game and made the play when we needed it most.’’
It was one of two interceptions in the fourth quarter for Attica (4-1 overall, 3-0 in the WRC) as North Vermillion’s tried to overcome the 3-point deficit in the final 10 minutes and 57 seconds.
“We had some inopportune errors,’’ said North Vermillion coach Brian Crabtree. “We had our chances to win this game.’’
Crabtree pointed out that his team had costly miscues on both sides of the football.
Attica’s final two scores, both of which allowed them to turn a deficit into a lead, came on big plays. The first was a 63-yard hook-and-lateral play in the final seconds of the first half. Attica’s John Britt hit Shonkwiler with a 6-yard completion on a third down-and-6 play from the Attica 37. Shonkwiler tossed the ball to Zach Black coming out of the backfield, who then raced 57 yards down the far sideline for the score, giving the Red Ramblers a 16-12 halftime advantage as Britt connected with Black on the 2-point conversion.
“North Vermillion was doing a good job of being on top of our receivers, but we had just enough time to sneak Zach out of the backfield,’’ Schmid said. “Black, being a dynamic athlete, did the rest.’’
The other big play for the Red Ramblers came early in the fourth quarter when Britt connected with Bradley Britt on a 71-yard touchdown pass on a third-and-20 play.
“Those type of plays are a result of inexperience,’’ Crabtree said. “Our kids want to do the right thing. We, as coaches, are trying to teach them to do the right thing. And those are correctable mistakes that we can learn from.
“Give Attica credit for executing in those situations.’’
Ultimately, with both teams scoring three touchdowns in the contest, the difference in the game came down to point-after-touchdown conversions.
Attica was 2-for-3 on 2-point conversions, while North Vermillion was 1-for-2 on extra-point kicks and 0-for-1 on its lone 2-point conversion attempt. That’s a difference of 3 points and margin of victory for the Red Ramblers.
“We have struggled in that area this year,’’ Schmid said. “We adjusted on the fly and we took advantage of some things that their defense was giving us.’’
While North Vermillion (1-5 overall, 1-3 in the WRC) managed just 2 passing yards on 1-of-8 passing, the Falcons rolled up 309 rushing yards on 54 rushing attempts. Edney was the bell cow, carrying the rock 37 times for 229 yards and he scored on runs of 8, 9 and 7 yards in the contest.
“We are getting better,’’ Crabtree said. “This group is young and inexperienced, but the future is bright.’’
Next week, North Vermillion travels to Rockville for a contest with the Parke Heritage Wolves in a rematch of last year’s sectional championship game, while Attica is on the road against the Covington Trojans. Both games are set for 7 p.m. (Eastern) kickoffs.
