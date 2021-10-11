Danville logo

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Normal Community

Big 12 Conference Tournament

Team scores — 1. Danville 85, 2. Normal Community 78, 3. Normal West 75, 4. Peoria Richwoods 64, 5. Bloomington 62, 6. Peoria Notre Dame 52, 7. Champaign Central 46, 8. Champaign Centennial 32, 9. Urbana 20. Peoria High no score. Peoria Manual no score.

Danville results

No. 1 singles

Fifth place — Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Sandhya Subbiah (Centennial) 7-6 (4), 6-2.

No. 2 singles

Fifth place — Josie Hotsinpiller (Danville) def. Claudia Larrison (Central) 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles

Championship — Ava Towne (Danville) def. Katie VanHeuklon (Normal West), 6-4, 6-1.

No. 4 singles

Championship — Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Meg Moser (Normal) 6-4, 6-1.

No. 5 singles

Championship — Cici Brown (Danville) def. Marissa Chang (Normal) 6-0, 6-1.

No. 6 singles

Championship — Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Rhea Kumar (Normal), 6-1, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles

Third place — Madeline Gentry and Grace Storm (Normal West) def. Lexi Ellis and Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles

Championship — Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne (Danville) def. Julia Wojtowicz and R.Zevnik (Richwoods), 6-2, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles

Championship — Cici Brown and Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Katie VanHeuklon and Meredith Bertsche (Normal West) 6-3, 6-4.

