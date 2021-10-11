PREP GIRLS TENNIS
At Normal Community
Big 12 Conference Tournament
Team scores — 1. Danville 85, 2. Normal Community 78, 3. Normal West 75, 4. Peoria Richwoods 64, 5. Bloomington 62, 6. Peoria Notre Dame 52, 7. Champaign Central 46, 8. Champaign Centennial 32, 9. Urbana 20. Peoria High no score. Peoria Manual no score.
Danville results
No. 1 singles
Fifth place — Lexi Ellis (Danville) def. Sandhya Subbiah (Centennial) 7-6 (4), 6-2.
No. 2 singles
Fifth place — Josie Hotsinpiller (Danville) def. Claudia Larrison (Central) 6-1, 6-0.
No. 3 singles
Championship — Ava Towne (Danville) def. Katie VanHeuklon (Normal West), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4 singles
Championship — Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) def. Meg Moser (Normal) 6-4, 6-1.
No. 5 singles
Championship — Cici Brown (Danville) def. Marissa Chang (Normal) 6-0, 6-1.
No. 6 singles
Championship — Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Rhea Kumar (Normal), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 1 doubles
Third place — Madeline Gentry and Grace Storm (Normal West) def. Lexi Ellis and Brooklynn Behrens (Danville) 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 doubles
Championship — Josie Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne (Danville) def. Julia Wojtowicz and R.Zevnik (Richwoods), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3 doubles
Championship — Cici Brown and Reese Rundle (Danville) def. Katie VanHeuklon and Meredith Bertsche (Normal West) 6-3, 6-4.
