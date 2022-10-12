Second-year coach Bret Bielema and his Illinois football team are achieving at a rate not seen in the program in a long time. A very long time in some cases.
The No. 24 Illini (5-1, 2-1) are ranked for the first time since 2011, out to their best start since ‘11, coming off their first win over Iowa since 2008 and a sweep of the Hawkeyes and Wisconsin in the same season for the first time since 1989.
“I knew it was coming, I think other people around us knew it was coming. Now we’re in the real world,” Bielema said. “The thing that’s really fun for our guys is they are thirsty, they’re hungry, they’re excited.”
Bielema and his Illini are well represented in The Associated Press’ Big Ten midseason awards.
Bielema is the pick for top coach of the first half of the season, Illinois is the most surprising team and quarterback Tommy DeVito is the most surprising player in voting by AP sports writers who cover the conference.
Before Bielema arrived, the Illini had averaged 2.5 conference wins per year since the Big Ten went to the current East-West divisions in 2014.
Road wins over a top-10 Penn State and a West-leading Minnesota highlighted Bielema’s first season, but few predicted the Illini’s rise this year. They were sixth in the seven-team West in the preseason media poll.
Illinois has allowed six or fewer points in three games and leads the nation in scoring defense at 8.0 per game. Its points-against average is its lowest since 1950. The Illini are on track to post their best marks in rushing defense (67.2 ypg) since 1964 and in total defense (228 ypg) since 1966.
The offense has found a steady hand in DeVito, who had plenty of scars to show from his four years at Syracuse. No quarterback in the Bowl Subdivision was sacked more than DeVito in his 19 games as the Orange’s starter, and he left the team at midseason last year after losing the job.
DeVito announced his transfer to Illinois in December and beat out Art Sitkowski in preseason camp. He has limited his mistakes as Chase Brown, whose 879 rushing yards lead the nation, has been the main attraction.
DeVito injured his ankle in the first half against Iowa last week and he’s questionable for Saturday’s home game against West Division co-leader Minnesota.
“It’s going to be a big game on Saturday,” Bielema said, “because we’ve made it a big game.”
