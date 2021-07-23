INDIANAPOLIS — At long last, Illinois may have found the coach that can turn the program around.
Not a reclamation project by any means, but the past few decades have seen more losing seasons than winning ones, and in that time span, several head coaches that have tried to reverse a moribund trend.
Bret Bielema, who is no stranger to the Big Ten, had a successful stint as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers after a playing career at Iowa. Bielema knows the Big Ten and growing up in the state of Illinois, thinks he has what it takes to turn the Illini program around.
“I have a lot of pride being from Prophetstown, and we have an abundance of talent in the state of Illinois that we need to direct to the flagship school”, Bielema said on Thursday at a podium session of the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Armed with 22 “super-seniors”, Bielema hopes that the veteran team that he has retained by departed head coach Lovie Smith back in November 2020 will challenge for supremacy in the Big Ten’s western division sooner rather than later.
Finishing 2-6 in the pandemic-shortened year of 2020, Smith was let go, along with most of his coaching staff, and Bielema, who got the job the day of the Penn State game, which was the penultimate game of a rather strange season.
Bielema attended the game in Happy Valley and saw immediately what needed to be done to make Illinois a perennial winner. With a special waiver granted to every athlete to essentially get a free year of eligibility, the record number of players took advantage of the opportunity and wanted to give Bielema a chance to tip the scales in the positive direction.
Returning to lead the offense will be Brandon Peters, who becomes the first quarterback in awhile to start two consecutive seasons. Under new offensive coordinator Tony Peterson, the style of offense has switched to more of a drop-back signal caller, causing two former quarterbacks under the old Rod Smith system, Isaiah Williams and Coran Taylor, to switch positions.
Williams converted to wide receiver to help that depleted group, while Taylor switched to defensive back to see the field on a more consistent basis. Both played at times last season due to Peters and others being out as contact tracers but did not get many snaps otherwise.
Bielema also brought in Rutgers transfer Arthur Sitkowski, who will bide time at the position with Matt Robinson.
Representing Illinois at the media day event were offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe, and linebacker/defensive end Owen Carney. All three are part of the 22 “super-seniors”, and Kramer talked about why he came back for another year.
“Coach B (Bielema) kept talking about family, and a lot of coaches do that across the country, but he really means what he says. I think it says a lot about how many guys came back that they believe in his philosophy and can get this program turned around,” Kramer said about Bielema and his family precedent.
Carney, who is from Miami, chose Illinois because he wanted to get away, and even though it may not have been a popular move at the time, he wouldn’t change it for anything.
“A lot of talent that comes out of Florida stays in Florida, and if they leave, they usually stay in the south. I wanted to explore, and the only drawback is the weather, unlike back home where it’s warmer year-round,” Carney said about why he chose Illinois over staying home.
With the receiving corps gutted by transfers and players opting to try their luck professionally, Marquez Beason, who came in as a heralded defensive back from Texas, switched to wideout after an injury-riddled couple of seasons. Another transfer, Casey Washington, landed at Wake Forest and stayed all of four months. He recently re-applied for a waiver to join Bielema at Illinois and was granted the transfer, so a position that was a question mark will be a little better off when training camp begins in early August.
The running back position appears to be strong as Chase Brown returns as the top back, alongside transfer Chase Hayden and Mike Epstein, who has had an injury-plagued career himself. Epstein appears to be as healthy as he can be, but Bielema continues to monitor his progress, knowing that he might not have him if he keeps working him.
“We have to watch what we do with Mike, and we want him fresh for the season. With the two Chases, we feel like we are pretty good at that spot,” Bielema said on the running back position.
Bielema has been known in the past as a guru with a penchant for running the football behind a strong offensive line. With all but Kendrick Green returning on the line, Bielema has what he needs to orchestrate his running game. Lowe, Kramer, and Alex Palczewski will anchor an offensive line that is strong in years, as well as talent. Palczewski is coming off an injury that sidelined him for the latter part of the 2020 season but hopes to be ready for the season opener.
Lowe, who has a compelling story to tell, exemplifies the family aspect that Bielema preaches. He is married with a small child and took custody of his younger brother, and they all live together. Lowe talked about his friend and former teammate Bobby Roundtree, who sustained a serious swimming injury that left him paralyzed. Roundtree, who had been rehabbing in Tampa, Florida for the past year, passed away last Friday. Lowe talked about his friend and what he meant to him.
“Bobby was always the life of the party and was a great friend and teammate. We had an up and down day on Friday after a good workout with the Lift For Life and then finding out the news of Bobby’s passing really put a damper on an otherwise good day,” Lowe said about learning the news of Roundtree’s passing.
Defensively, Illinois is also a veteran team, with Isaiah Gay and Roderick Perry II anchoring a solid defensive line. Jake Hansen, who explored the NFL option for a while, also decided to come back and the turnover machine is poised for another good season at the linebacker spot. In the secondary, Tony Adams and Derrick Smith will anchor a unit that should improve on their 2020 numbers.
The special teams unit has always been a strong point for Illinois and with James McCourt and Blake Hayes both returning for another season, those positions are rock solid.
The Illini were supposed to open the 2021 season in Dublin, Ireland against Nebraska in the Aer Lingus Classic, but COVID squashed those plans, and the game will now be played in Champaign. It was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for McCourt, who has Irish roots.
Illinois opens training camp the week of August 2, with the home opener with the Cornhuskers set for Saturday, August 28 (Noon, FOX).
