CHAMPAIGN — New University of Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema stresses two main points in how he goes about his business: the importance of family and the desire to keep the best talent in the state of Illinois home.
Bielema, a native of Prophetstown, a quaint community near the Quad Cities, became the 26th head coach of the Fighting Illini back in November when Lovie Smith was let go, and from the minute Bielema landed on campus, he has installed his platform to work the state from top to bottom in hopes of keeping the best players from leaving the state to play elsewhere.
At their annual media day on Saturday, Bielema talked of the importance of doing just that and how he has approached the task.
“We’ve done a good job canvassing the state with our assistant coaches and getting to every coach in the state, but we have more work to do in order to make our mission successful,” Bielema said on the approach of getting all around the state.
Bielema played at Iowa from 1989-1992 and was an assistant coach there from 1994-2001 but being from the state of Illinois gives him immense pride that he wants to convey to the potential recruits that they are talking to daily.
“We’ve had a lot of interaction with guys, both in person and over the phone in the past few weeks and hope to get some of them on campus in the fall to attend a game and see what we’re really about,” Bielema added on the next step in the process, getting recruits on campus and let the atmosphere of game day do a lot of the leg work.
Under the previous coaching staff, this wasn’t a priority, and it has shown in the in-state numbers not being what they should be. However, when Bielema was handed the keys to the Illinois vehicle, he assembled a coaching staff that he thought could relate with some of the in-state recruits that they are targeting.
Some incoming freshmen have already bought into the Bielema way of thinking and have remained in-state to play, among those offensive linemen Zach Barlev and Josh Kreutz. Kreutz, the son of former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, thinks of it as an opportunity to play close to home and represent the home school.
“Growing up in a football family, I know how important it is to be able to have family and friends see you play, and since I’m not that far away from home, my family will have a chance to see me play every week,” Kreutz said regarding playing his collegiate football close to home.
Barlev, who is also from the south suburbs, was able to visit campus and tour the Smith Center back before the pandemic ceased those visits and was sold when he saw the building for the first time.
“I was blown away by what I saw. Plus, playing close to home will give my family a chance to see me play almost every game, something that I don’t think would have been possible had I gone elsewhere to play,” Barlev said of his decision to stay in-state.
For others, like Colgate transfer Jack Badovinac, coming home to play at Illinois is a dream come true.
“I’m excited to continue playing at a much more competitive level. Not to disregard Colgate, but only playing two games in the spring in upstate New York made for some interesting practicing in the cold. Football is meant to be played in the fall and I’m fired up to play in front of a lot of family that maybe couldn’t make the 10-plus hour drive that it required when I was out east,” Badinovac said about jumping at the chance to come back and play at his home state school to finish out his collegiate career.
While the Illini still have one more week of full camp before game-week preparations for Nebraska begin, they also have another scrimmage planned for early in the week. Although no decisions have been made in regards of who will start on offense or defense, Bielema says that the final scrimmage will have an impact on those decisions.
“We certainly haven’t made any decisions on a two-deep yet, but hopefully we will have some conversations after our final scrimmage to shore up these questions,” Bielema added about lineup decisions.
Illinois plays Nebraska on Saturday, August 28 (12:00 noon, FOX) to kick off the 2021 college football season.
